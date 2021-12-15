4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Heikki Lanckriet Buys 3,000 Shares

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,560 ($25,849.08).
4BB stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 19.84. 4basebio UK Societas has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($10.84). The company has a market capitalization of £78.83 million and a PE ratio of -38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 695.35.
4basebio UK Societas Company Profile
