4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Heikki Lanckriet Buys 3,000 Shares

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,560 ($25,849.08).

4BB stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 19.84. 4basebio UK Societas has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($10.84). The company has a market capitalization of £78.83 million and a PE ratio of -38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 695.35.

4basebio UK Societas Company Profile

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

