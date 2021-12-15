$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,920 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 435,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

