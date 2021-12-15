$5.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $5.75. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

AMP stock opened at $292.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

