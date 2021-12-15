50,107 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000. Omnicell accounts for about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,090 shares of company stock worth $11,456,719 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

