$605.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce sales of $605.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $669.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.00 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of SMG traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.36. 443,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,298. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

