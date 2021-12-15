$659.73 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $659.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.98 million to $669.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $655.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

SRCL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 296,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,158. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.