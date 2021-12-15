$727.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $727.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $749.30 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $680.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $400.55. The stock had a trading volume of 325,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.64. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $337.40 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

