766 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

