805 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Trex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Trex by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 280,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

