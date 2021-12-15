8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,588 shares of company stock worth $2,350,046 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

