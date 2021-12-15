$908.13 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce sales of $908.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $723.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,135 shares of company stock worth $8,138,814. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

