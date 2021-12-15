927 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 106.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

