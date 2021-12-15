$93.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $93.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.80 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $684.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.33.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

