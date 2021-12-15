$95.27 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $95.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.31 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $359.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Appian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. Appian has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

