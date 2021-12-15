Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

