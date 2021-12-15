Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.84

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1482343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.