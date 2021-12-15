Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

