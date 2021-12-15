Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

