Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.35.
About Absa Group
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.