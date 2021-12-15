Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 123,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.