Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.72 and its 200-day moving average is $330.26. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

