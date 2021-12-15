Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Acreage has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

