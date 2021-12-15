ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 422,757 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
