ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 83.6% in November

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

