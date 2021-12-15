ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 83.6% in November

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.73.
ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
