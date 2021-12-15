Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMIGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Investec lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $51.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

