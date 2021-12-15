Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of AAP opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

