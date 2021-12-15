Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

