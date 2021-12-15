Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 114,405 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9,533.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,405 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average is $146.82. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.