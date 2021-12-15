Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.