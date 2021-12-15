Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 10,795 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $93.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

