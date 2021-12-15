Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.53.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

