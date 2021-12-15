Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

