Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

