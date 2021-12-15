AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter worth $654,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period.

