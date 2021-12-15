Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,402.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

