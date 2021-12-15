Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 2,467 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.88. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,741. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day moving average is $223.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

