Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $35.10 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,487 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $35,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $8.84 on Wednesday, hitting $109.58. 46,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,096. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

