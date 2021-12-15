Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $69.95 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.37% of Burlington Stores worth $69,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 180,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after buying an additional 64,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.35. 5,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.79. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.53 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

