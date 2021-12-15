Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 8,783 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.