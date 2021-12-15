Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $86,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $276.71. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

