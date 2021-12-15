Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 172,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

