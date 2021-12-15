AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

AVAV opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,067.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

