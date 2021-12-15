Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 183.5% in November

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AAGFF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

