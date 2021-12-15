Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

