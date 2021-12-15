Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.27 ($148.62).

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AIR traded down €0.58 ($0.65) on Wednesday, hitting €102.50 ($115.17). 1,534,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.87. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a one year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

