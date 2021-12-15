Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

