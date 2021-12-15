Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 1,974 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

