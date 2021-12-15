Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,021 shares of company stock worth $2,488,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $17,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

