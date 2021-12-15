Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

