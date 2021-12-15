Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,275. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 244,178 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

