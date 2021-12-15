Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.96. Alector shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $14,792,500. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,050 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Alector by 17.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alector by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

